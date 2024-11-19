Robert L. Reffkin Sells 496,302 Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 496,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $3,067,146.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,283.92. This represents a 43.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert L. Reffkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of Compass stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $3,998,222.82.

Compass Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of COMP stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Compass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $7.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

