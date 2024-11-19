Roth Capital Comments on Direct Digital Q1 Earnings

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Direct Digital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Direct Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Direct Digital’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

NASDAQ:DRCT opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 7.45. Direct Digital has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

Direct Digital ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter. Direct Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 5.61%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Direct Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

