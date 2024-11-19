Russel Metals Q4 EPS Forecast Increased by Raymond James

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Russel Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.02). Russel Metals had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RUS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$53.00 to C$54.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Russel Metals

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$42.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.82. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$35.20 and a 12 month high of C$47.39.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

About Russel Metals

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.