Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stake Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,566 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Ryanair by 175.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,548,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,063,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Ryanair by 34.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,422,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,099,700,000 after buying an additional 3,734,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Ryanair by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,085,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,759,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,513 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in Ryanair by 177.4% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,006,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 3,755,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair stock opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RYAAY. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

