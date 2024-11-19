Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBH. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Sally Beauty by 369.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

