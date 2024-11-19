SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stake Boosted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 59,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 16.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 54,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 7.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,410. The trade was a 60.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carmen Romeo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,577,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,644,205.28. This trade represents a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,646 shares of company stock worth $14,115,934. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.70. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $81.97.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.08 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

