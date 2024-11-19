Senseonics’ (SENS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Senseonics in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SENS opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $179.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the third quarter valued at $164,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Senseonics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Senseonics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 179,103 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

