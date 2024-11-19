Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Rises By 8.8%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,500 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 492,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 414,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:BFAM opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $86.79 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,242,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,761,000 after acquiring an additional 423,456 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,068,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,633,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

