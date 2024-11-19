Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Increases By 5.5%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,583,300 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 2,448,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,076.4 days.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

ELCPF opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.