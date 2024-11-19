Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Increases By 5.5%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,583,300 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 2,448,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,076.4 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance
ELCPF opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $5.05.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EDP – Energias de Portugal
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.