Short Interest in Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Rises By 5.6%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 844.5 days.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FCMGF opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.