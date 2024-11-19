Short Interest in Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Rises By 5.6%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 844.5 days.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FCMGF opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile
