Short Interest in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Grows By 5.6%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,555,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 1,472,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,550.0 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FSPKF opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

