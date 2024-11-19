Short Interest in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Grows By 5.6%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,555,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 1,472,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,550.0 days.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FSPKF opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
