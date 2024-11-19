SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) versus Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Head to Head Contrast

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SI-BONE and Quipt Home Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $157.04 million 3.30 -$43.34 million ($0.92) -13.43 Quipt Home Medical $221.74 million 0.48 -$2.78 million ($0.11) -22.27

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than SI-BONE. Quipt Home Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SI-BONE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00 Quipt Home Medical 1 0 3 2 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SI-BONE and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SI-BONE currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.08%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 155.10%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SI-BONE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -23.82% -22.51% -16.53% Quipt Home Medical -1.95% -4.51% -2.01%

Risk and Volatility

SI-BONE has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats SI-BONE on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

