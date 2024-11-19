Snider Financial Group Sells 149 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Snider Financial Group reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 408,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Bretton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,061,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,560,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,129,000 after acquiring an additional 512,774 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

NYSE JPM opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $151.92 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $690.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

