State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 242,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Olympiad Research LP increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 102.1% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 8,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 169.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.14. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.76.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

Insider Activity

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $2,158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,229.60. This trade represents a 46.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABM. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

