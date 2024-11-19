State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRYS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,189,000 after buying an additional 231,255 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 1,972.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 117,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 115.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 103,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,285,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,037,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $175.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 96.46 and a beta of 0.82. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 879.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRYS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

