State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.40 Million Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Braze alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 401.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Braze by 18.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Braze by 149.9% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRZE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.03. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In related news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,720,244.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,244.10. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fernando Machado sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $42,205.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,919.05. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,207 shares of company stock worth $5,366,986 in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Braze Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.