State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.49 Million Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.79.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.21% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4810.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SWTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

