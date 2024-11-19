State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,834 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Kosmos Energy worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.42.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.