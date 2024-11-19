State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $253,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 24.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 42.5% during the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 66,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,255,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,849,000 after purchasing an additional 659,651 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.