State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.87 Million Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Enovis were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter worth $51,341,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovis by 78.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 665,208 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 66.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,104,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,937,000 after acquiring an additional 442,051 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 14.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,786,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,929,000 after acquiring an additional 352,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Enovis by 206.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 295,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 199,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.91. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.03.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $505.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.44 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

