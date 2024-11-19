State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BBB Foods in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BBB Foods by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 207,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 24,963 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BBB Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BBB Foods by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 129,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 661.5% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 211,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 183,909 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBB stock opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. BBB Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BBB Foods ( NYSE:TBBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.69 million. Equities analysts predict that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBBB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

