State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.77 Million in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,732 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. Stephens cut Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Evolent Health stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In other Evolent Health news, COO Emily Ann Rafferty sold 8,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $265,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,240. This represents a 12.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,637,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,357,720. This represents a 31.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,385. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

