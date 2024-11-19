State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,184,000 after buying an additional 1,603,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,566,000 after purchasing an additional 923,276 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 326.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 760,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 582,247 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,001,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 496,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in Viper Energy by 137.8% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 444,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 257,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.72. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $56.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

