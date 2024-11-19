State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 4,595 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of FirstService by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 99,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $183.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63 and a beta of 1.05. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $141.26 and a twelve month high of $192.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.04 and a 200 day moving average of $168.67.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.33.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

