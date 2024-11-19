State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 6,245 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE HGV opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

