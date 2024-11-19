State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,493 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Foot Locker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 539,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $17,911,559.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,393,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,275,126.24. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foot Locker



Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

