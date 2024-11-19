State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Carter’s by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Carter’s by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CRI opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $88.03. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carter’s

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.