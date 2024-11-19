State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,402 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.18% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 503.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20,273.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matthew Edgell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $103,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,921.12. This represents a 15.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Craig Beam sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $137,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,205.60. This represents a 14.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock worth $348,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.