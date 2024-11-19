State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 59,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,258,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,967,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 118,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,897.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,797.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,776.92. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,401.01 and a 12 month high of $1,932.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.