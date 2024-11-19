Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $524.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $451.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.44. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $185.83 and a fifty-two week high of $474.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at $91,663,540.40. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. The trade was a 8.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,746 shares of company stock worth $14,684,140. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

