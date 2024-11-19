Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Limbach from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

LMB opened at $93.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.23. Limbach has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $98.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Limbach’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 5,000 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,800. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

