Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 10,460 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,671,682.20. This represents a 11.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $77.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 161.11%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.