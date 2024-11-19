Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Personalis worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 11.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,085,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 723,637 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth about $375,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 438.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 42.5% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Personalis from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Personalis from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Personalis Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.94.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

