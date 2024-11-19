Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Makes New Investment in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 377,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of PagSeguro Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 92,026 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 725,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 641,600 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,136.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 191,873 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

