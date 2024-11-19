Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 22,638 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,638 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Medical Properties Trust worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $15,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,481 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 936,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 378.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 885,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medical Properties Trust

In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,310.06. This trade represents a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $178,978.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,997.70. This represents a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.58%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.