Suncor Energy FY2026 EPS Forecast Increased by Raymond James

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will earn $4.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.81.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU opened at C$57.20 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$52.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.87, for a total transaction of C$2,843,700.00. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.