Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,211 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 48,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.28 and its 200-day moving average is $172.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $95.25 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

