TD Securities Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$131.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$114.00 to C$131.00 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$134.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$122.08.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BMO opened at C$130.33 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$107.16 and a 1-year high of C$133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$124.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$120.88.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C($0.08). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of C$8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Montreal

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 7,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.16, for a total value of C$886,977.10. Also, Senior Officer David Robert Casper sold 12,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.85, for a total transaction of C$1,562,007.97. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

