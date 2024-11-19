Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target to $450.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q1 2026 earnings at $9.99 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get Dillard's alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDS. StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Report on Dillard’s

Dillard’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

NYSE DDS opened at $431.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.49. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $328.00 and a 12 month high of $476.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,974 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.