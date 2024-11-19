Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Dillard’s Q1 Earnings

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Dillard’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $10.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $31.20 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

DDS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Dillard’s Stock Up 1.0 %

DDS stock opened at $431.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.07 and a 200 day moving average of $397.49. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $328.00 and a twelve month high of $476.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,974 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 36.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Dillard’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

