Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.94 and traded as high as $52.26. Tencent shares last traded at $52.21, with a volume of 1,383,701 shares.
Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tencent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.
Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.
