Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.94 and traded as high as $52.26. Tencent shares last traded at $52.21, with a volume of 1,383,701 shares.

Get Tencent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tencent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TCEHY

Tencent Stock Up 1.1 %

Tencent Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.19.

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.