The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PAGS opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 156.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

