The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Doximity from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.07.

Doximity Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DOCS opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. Doximity has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $61.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 324.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Doximity by 621.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Doximity by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

