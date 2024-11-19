The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

