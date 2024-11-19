Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,739,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,442,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,074,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,483 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,684,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,559,000 after acquiring an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,458,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,893,000 after acquiring an additional 125,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 26.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,325,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,525,000 after purchasing an additional 276,206 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $161.15 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $136.93 and a 12 month high of $176.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

