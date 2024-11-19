TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) versus Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF – Get Free Report) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Quaterra Resources and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaterra Resources N/A -6.27% -6.15% TMC the metals N/A -9,552.90% -152.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quaterra Resources and TMC the metals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaterra Resources N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A TMC the metals N/A N/A -$73.78 million ($0.31) -3.09

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quaterra Resources and TMC the metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaterra Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 TMC the metals 0 1 0 0 2.00

TMC the metals has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 317.75%. Given TMC the metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Quaterra Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Quaterra Resources has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of TMC the metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TMC the metals beats Quaterra Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Groundhog and Quaterra’s Yerington Copper projects. The company was founded on May 11, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

