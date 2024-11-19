Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $690.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.