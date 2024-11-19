Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.66 and traded as high as C$4.91. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$4.85, with a volume of 670,391 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of C$930.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

