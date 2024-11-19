Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Tomer Bar-Zeev Sells 250,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,248,146 shares in the company, valued at $74,427,517.92. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $43.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 343.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Unity Software by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

