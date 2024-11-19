Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Position Lessened by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $197.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.70 and a 12 month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $283.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Universal Health Services

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.